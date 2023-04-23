Manager John Schneider said Espinal (wrist) will undergo additional medical testing Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Espinal had X-rays come back negative on his bruised right wrist after being hit by a pitch Saturday, but more medical testing is still necessary. The 28-year-old should still be considered day-to-day but seems unlikely to be available for Monday's series opener versus the White Sox.
