Espinal is not in the starting lineup Sunday versus the Red Sox.
Espinal will get a breather Sunday after he went 3-for-10 with three RBI and five runs scored in the first two contests of the series. Cavan Biggio will start at second base and bat sixth in the series finale.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Crosses home four times•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Out of lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Posts fifth steal•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Launches sixth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Takes seat amid slump•