Espinal (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list and included on the Blue Jays' wild-card roster, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Espinal will return to the active roster just in time for the Blue Jays' wild-card series with the Mariners, which starts Friday. The 27-year-old missed the last couple weeks of the season while dealing with an oblique issue, but he'll now operate in a utility role for Toronto in the postseason. Espinal produced a .267 average with seven homers, 51 RBI, 51 runs and six stolen bases over 135 games during the regular season.