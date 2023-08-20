Espinal is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
Espinal went 4-for-21 with three runs and two RBI while starting in each of the past six games, but he appears primed to see fewer opportunities moving forward while he transitions back into a utility role. Bo Bichette, Kevin Kiermaier, Matt Chapman and George Springer have all returned from recent injury-related absences, bringing the Toronto lineup back to full strength.
