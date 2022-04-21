Espinal is not in Thursday's lineup against the Red Sox, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
The light-hitting infielder is batting .216 with zero home runs and two steals through 37 at-bats. Gosuke Katoh is getting his first big-league start as the Jays' second baseman.
