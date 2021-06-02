Espinal isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins.
Espinal will be out of the lineup for a second straight game after he went 3-for-8 with a double, three RBI and a run across his last four appearances. Joe Panik will start at the hot corner and bat sixth.
