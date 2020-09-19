Espinal was optioned to the Blue Jays' alternate training site Saturday.
Espinal carved out a role with the Blue Jays in late August, but he saw his playing time dwindle in recent games. He should get more consistent playing time at the alternate training site and could serve as depth if injuries occur in the team's infield.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Losing work to Panik•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Sitting Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Three hits in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Sitting Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Not in lineup for Game 2•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Starting in third straight•