Espinal was optioned to Toronto's alternate training site Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
He will remain on the taxi squad for the final four games of the road trip. Espinal served a role earlier in the season when Bo Bichette was banged up, but he has not played in a game since July 29.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Back to bench•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Earns roster spot•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Staying with Bichette during pause•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Officially sent to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Impressive spring showing•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Joins 40-man roster•