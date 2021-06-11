Espinal was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
The 26-year-old is 6-for-15 in his past 10 games but will head to the minors Friday with Cavan Biggio (neck) returning from the injured list. Espinal could rejoin the Blue Jays later in the year when the team requires infield depth.
