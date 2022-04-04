Espinal got the start at second base and hit ninth in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, going 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and a run scored.

The 27-year-old hit a surprising .311 with two homers and six steals over 222 at-bats last year, and Espinal heads into Opening Day as the Blue Jays' top infield utility player. Cavan Biggio is hardly a lock to keep the starting second base job, however, and if his 2021 struggles continue, Espinal could once again get more playing time than expected.