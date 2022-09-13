Espinal is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rays.
Espinal went 0-for-2 in Game 1 before being lifted for a pinch hitter during the seventh inning, and he'll remain on the bench for the nightcap. Cavan Biggio will start at the keystone in Game 2.
