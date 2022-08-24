Espinal is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Espinal will sit for the second game in a row, despite having put together a respectable .286/.348/.405 slash line in August. With the Blue Jays prioritizing defense in the outfield of late by handing Jackie Bradley more work in center while the banged-up George Springer serves as the team's designated hitter, Espinal is now threatened by both Whit Merrifield and Cavan Biggio for playing time at second base. After Biggio received the starting nod at the keystone Tuesday, Merrifield will get a turn at the position Wednesday.