Espinal is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

Espinal had started in four of the past five games, but playing time could be harder to come by in the future while Toronto has all of its key position players at full strength. Moreover, Espinal hasn't helped his case for continuing to earn more work in the infield over the likes of Whit Merrifield and Cavan Biggio by getting off to a miserable start to the season at the plate. Through 33 plate appearances this season, the 2022 All-Star is slashing .065/.121/.065.