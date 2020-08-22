Espinal isn't in the lineup for Saturday's contest against the Rays, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports. Joe Panik will receive the start at shortstop in favor of Espinal.

Espinal started three straight games at shortstop for the injured Bo Bichette (knee) but will now sit for the second time in three games as he still has more to prove if he wants more consistent playing time as Bichette's fill-in.