Espinal is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.
After a rough weekend in Los Angeles in which he went 2-for-18 during the Blue Jays' four-game series with the Angels, Espinal will take a seat as Toronto begins a six-game homestand. Cavan Biggio replaces Espinal at the keystone.
