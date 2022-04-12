Espinal will start at second base and bat eighth Tuesday against the Yankees.

Espinal will get the starting nod over the lefty-hitting Cavan Biggio with southpaw Nestor Cortes on the hill for the Yankees, but Espinal may have also supplanted Biggio as the Blue Jays' preferred second baseman against right-handed pitching. Biggio was on the bench against righties Spencer Howard and Jameson Taillon on Sunday and Monday, respectively, while Espinal picked up starts in both games and went 3-for-6 with two runs and a stolen base between the contests. Espinal looks like the Blue Jays' best option at the keystone for now, as was the case last season, when he supplanted the struggling Biggio in the regular lineup and finished with a solid .311/.376/.405 slash line over 246 plate appearances.