Espinal will start at shortstop and will bat ninth Thursday in the first game of the Blue Jays' doubleheader with the Phillies.

He'll be manning shortstop for the third straight game after turning in two-hit performances in both of his past two starts. The Blue Jays haven't committed to Espinal as their everyday shortstop, but he looks like he'll be first in line for playing time at the position while Bo Bichette (knee) is out indefinitely.