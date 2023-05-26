Espinal (hamstring) took live batting practice Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Espinal is working out at the Blue Jays' player development complex in Florida as he recovers from the right hamstring strain he suffered May 20 against the Orioles. He still has a lot of hurdles to clear, including agility drills and running, but the 28-year-old could feasibly be ready to return to Toronto's active roster in the early part of June.
