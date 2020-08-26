Espinal went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Red Sox.

The former Boston farmhand, acquired a couple years ago for Steve Pearce, showed his old bosses what they were missing both at the plate and in the field. Since taking over as the Jays' main shortstop when Bo Bichette (knee) got hurt, Espinal has three multi-hit performances in his seven starts, but has gone 0-for-11 in the other four games, leading to a .304/.320/.391 slash line during that stretch.