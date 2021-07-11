Espinal went 3-for-4 with an RBI single in Sunday's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.
Sunday was the infielder's third three-hit effort in 50 games this year. Espinal has seen more of a utility role lately, but he's gone 8-for-16 with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored through seven games in July. Overall, the 26-year-old is slashing .321/.367/.420 through 120 plate appearances.
