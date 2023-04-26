Espinal went 3-for-4 with an RBI, two runs scored and a steal in Wednesday's 8-0 win over the White Sox.

Espinal made an impact in his first game since suffering a wrist contusion on April 22, hitting three singles while stealing his first bag of the season. The 28-year-old infielder had gotten off to a sluggish start to the season, going just 4-for-35 before the injury. Following the three-hit performance, Espinal is slashing .179/.238/.256 with one homer, five RBI and five runs scored through 42 plate appearances. He'll likely continue filling a utility role off the bench for Toronto.