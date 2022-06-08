Espinal went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs in Tuesday's win against the Royals.

Espinal doubled and scored in the top of the second inning before later adding two singles and coming around to score again. He has now recorded multiple hits in five of his last six contests, going 12-for-24 with two homers, eight RBI and five runs over those contests. The hot stretch has his batting average up to .293 on the season while he has compiled five home runs, 27 RBI, 21 runs and three stolen bases over 188 at-bats in 55 games this year.