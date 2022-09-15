Espinal went 3-for-3 with an RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Tampa Bay.
After going hitless in his previous eight at-bats, Espinal responded with three hits Wednesday. The multi-hit effort was his fourth of the month and raised his average to .268. He also came around to score twice, bringing his season-long total to 50. While he has lost at-bats here and there, Espinal has proven to be a reliable middle infield option this season, especially in deeper fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Sitting Game 2•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Not starting Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Three RBI in wild one•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Not starting nightcap•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Draws back into starting nine•