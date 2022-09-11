Espinal went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's victory over the Rangers.

Espinal put the Blue Jays up 4-0 with a two-run single in the first inning and added an RBI double in the third, both off Texas starter Kohei Arihara. The second baseman had been dreadful in his last nine games prior to this contest, turning in a .483 OPS in 31 plate appearances. Furthermore, the 27-year-old had only recorded two RBI in 39 at-bats over his last 14 games prior to Saturday.