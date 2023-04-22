Espinal was diagnosed with a right wrist contusion after getting hit by a pitch Saturday against the Yankees and is undergoing further evaluation.
The Gerrit Cole fastball forced Espinal to exit the game, and depending on the results of the tests, it could force him to miss some time. Cavan Biggio would be in line for an expanded role if that happens.
