Espinal was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.
Espinal's ability to fill in at shortstop and second base should make him one of the top candidates for a call-up should injuries strike the Blue Jays' infield, but there's no room for him on the Opening Day roster. His .267/.308/.333 slash line in his 27-game debut last year doesn't suggest he'll be all that interesting to fantasy teams should he find himself with unexpected playing time.
