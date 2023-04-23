Espinal is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, but X-rays on his bruised right wrist returned negative, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Espinal was fortunate to avoid any structural damage to his wrist after being hit by a pitch in Saturday's 3-2 loss, but he may be down for a day or two while he waits for the bruising to subside. The Blue Jays still have Cavan Biggio on hand as a utility infielder if Espinal isn't available off the bench.