Espinal left Saturday's game against the Pirates with a left hand contusion.
X-rays were negative after Espinal was hit by a 97.9-mph fastball from Robert Stephenson in the eighth inning. If there's swelling, the Blue Jays could elect to go with Whit Merrifield or Cavan Biggio at second base for the series finale in Pittsburgh.
