Keys is slashing .351/.461/.757 with nine homers and 21 RBI in 20 games for Double-A New Hampshire.

The 22-year-old third baseman slugged 19 homers in 119 games last season at High-A but struggled to make consistent contact, batting just .217 in 2025. That hasn't been an issue for Keys in 2026, although his 27.0 percent strikeout rate suggests some regression is coming for his batting average. The fourth-round pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft is positioning himself to make a big jump up prospect lists if he continues to produce fireworks at Double-A.