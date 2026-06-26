Blue Jays' Sean Keys: Heading to big leagues

The Blue Jays are expected to promote Keys from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of Saturday's game against the Rangers, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Keys is with the Blue Jays for the start of the weekend series against Texas, but the move won't be made official until Saturday. Between Double-A and Triple-A this season, Keys has slashed .284/.409/.619 with 21 homers, 54 RBI, 55 runs scored, seven stolen bases and a 39:66 BB:K across 286 plate appearances. A corner infielder by trade, Keys doesn't have a clear path at those positions with Kazuma Okamoto and Vladimir Guerrero manning third base and first base respectively. George Springer has also seen all of his at-bats at designated hitter this season. Toronto clearly wants to inject Keys' power into the lineup.