Blue Jays' Sean Keys: Officially promoted

The Blue Jays selected Keys' contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.

After slashing .285/.415/.621 with 21 homers, 54 RBI and 56 runs scored in 67 games between Double-A and Triple-A, Keys will join the big club to provide Toronto's offense with an extra jolt of power. He's set to start at first base and bat sixth during his MLB debut Saturday, but with Vladimir Guerrero, Kazuma Okamoto and George Springer already established at first base, third base and DH, respectively, it may be difficult for Keys to crack the starting nine consistently. Davis Schneider was optioned to Buffalo in a corresponding move.