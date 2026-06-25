Blue Jays' Sean Keys: Still slugging since promotion

Keys went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and four RBI for Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old third baseman began the year with a .287/.419/.585 slash line and 14 homers in 49 games for Double-A New Hampshire, and since getting promoted to Buffalo in early June, Keys has kept right on slugging with a .288/.408/.712 line and six long balls in his first 17 games at Triple-A. A fourth-round pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft out of Bucknell, Keys is knocking loudly on the door of the majors, but it's unclear where he might fit this summer on a Blue Jays roster that has Vladimir Guerrero at first base, Kazuma Okamoto at third and George Springer at DH.