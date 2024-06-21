Horwitz is not in the lineup for Friday's contest in Cleveland.
After starting each of the first five games upon his promotion, Horwitz has now been on the bench three times across the last seven contests, including twice against right-handers. Orelvis Martinez is getting the call at second base Friday.
