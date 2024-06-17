Horwitz is out of the lineup for Monday's game versus the Red Sox.

Horwitz had started each of the last seven games versus right-handers upon his promotion from Triple-A Buffalo on June 7 and batted either first or second in all of those contests, but he will begin Monday's series opener on the bench. Davis Schneider gets the call at second base and will serve as the Blue Jays' leadoff batter against Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta.