Horwitz (undisclosed) will start at first base and bat second in Monday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta.

Horwitz came off the bench and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in the Blue Jays' Grapefruit League opener Saturday, but he'll now get the chance to make his first start of the spring. The 25-year-old concluded the 2022 campaign on injured list at Triple-A Buffalo due to an unspecified injury, but he looks like he's back to full health following the offseason. Horwitz slashed .246/.361/.363 across 202 plate appearances in his first taste of Triple-A following his midseason call-up from Double-A New Hampshire in 2022.