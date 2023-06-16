The Blue Jays recalled Horwitz from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.
Horwitz holds an .826 OPS in Triple-A this season and will join the Blue Jays to provide depth at first base, although he has also been used occasionally in left field. Nathan Lukes was optioned to Buffalo in a corresponding move.
