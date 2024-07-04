Horwitz is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros.
Hortwitz will head to the bench Thursday with lefty Framber Valdez on the mound for Houston. Leo Jimenez will man second base and bat eighth in the series finale.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Spencer Horwitz: Idle vs. southpaw Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Spencer Horwitz: Sitting Thursday versus lefty•
-
Blue Jays' Spencer Horwitz: Homers twice versus Cleveland•
-
Blue Jays' Spencer Horwitz: Absent from lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Spencer Horwitz: Exiting lineup Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Spencer Horwitz: On bench Friday•