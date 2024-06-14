Horwitz is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Guardians.
Horwitz will yield to Isiah Kiner-Falefa at the keystone Friday with southpaw Logan Allen on the mound for Cleveland. Horwitz had started at second base in five consecutive games since being called up June 7 but each of those contests featured a right-handed opposing pitcher.
