The Blue Jays recalled Horwitz from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.

Since May 1, Horwitz is slashing .336/.435/.552 with three home runs, 23 RBI and 19 walks over 125 at-bats in Triple-A. He's played mostly at second base as of late, and the 26-year old has the versatility to fill in at first base or the outfield. Toronto designated Cavan Biggio in a corresponding move.