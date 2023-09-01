Toronto recalled Horwitz from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Horwitz returns to the majors as a backup at first base and in the corner outfield with rosters expanding from 26 to 28. The 25-year-old went 2-for-8 in a brief stint with the Blue Jays back in June and has posted an impressive .337/.450/.495 slash line with 10 homers and 72 RBI across 107 games this summer at Triple-A.