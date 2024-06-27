Share Video

Horwitz isn't in the Blue Jays' lineup for Thursday's game versus the Yankees.

With left-hander Carlos Rodon on the mound for New York, the lefty-hitting Horwitz will begin Thursday's contest on the bench. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will shift to second base as a result, allowing Ernie Clement to start at third while batting ninth.

