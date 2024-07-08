Horwitz went 3-for-5 in Sunday's extra-inning win over the Mariners.

It's the second time in the last four games Horwitz has banged out three hits. The 26-year-old has been an on-base machine since joining the Blue Jays roster a month ago, slashing .329/.454/.481 with more walks (14) than strikeouts (13) in 97 plate appearance, and he's quickly become a fixture near the top of the batting order against right-handed pitching.