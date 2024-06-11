Horwitz went 2-for-4 with a double in Monday's loss to the Brewers.

The Blue Jays only managed four hits in total on the night, but the rookie did what he could to spark some offense. Horwitz has been as advertised since his promotion, going 3-for-10 with two walks while starting three straight games at second base and batting either first or second. The 26-year-old won't supply a lot of power, but his on-base skills should lead to production if the hitters behind him can get going.