The Blue Jays will recall Horwitz from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Eric Treuden of Jays Journal reports.

Horwitz already had a brief three-game stint with the Jays in June and went 2-for-8 with an RBI and a run scored. He's slashed .337/.450/.495 across 484 plate appearances with Triple-A Buffalo and will serve as a bench bat down the stretch as the Jays make a push for the postseason.