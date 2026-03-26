Heineman has won a spot on the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, Gregor Chisholm and Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star report.

The 34-year-old switch hitter will slot in behind Alejandro Kirk on the depth chart. Heineman appeared in 64 regular-season games for Toronto last season, slashing a career-best .289/.361/.416 with three homers, 20 RBI and 25 runs.