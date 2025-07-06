Blue Jays' Will Wagner: Sitting after four straight starts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wagner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
With southpaw Tyler Anderson on the hill for the Angels, the left-handed-hitting Wagner will hit the bench Sunday, but the 26-year-old utility player should have a fairly clear path to playing time against right-handed pitching through the All-Star break. Wagner had started in each of the last four games and five of the past six games, and Andres Gimenez's (ankle) move to the injured list Sunday will now open up an everyday role in the infield.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Will Wagner: Recalled by Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Will Wagner: Makes return to Triple-A lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Will Wagner: Lands on minor-league IL•
-
Blue Jays' Will Wagner: Out at Triple-A with sore foot•
-
Blue Jays' Will Wagner: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Will Wagner: Sitting against righty again•