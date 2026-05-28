Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Blue Jays' Yohendrick Pinango: Heading to bench Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Pinango is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles.

Pinango saw his five-game hitting streak come to an end Wednesday, when he struck out in all three of his at-bats in the Blue Jays' 2-1 win over the Marlins. Though he's been reasonably productive at the big-league level this season with a .743 OPS across 83 plate appearances, Pinango could nonetheless find himself as an odd man out of the lineup more frequently with the Toronto outfield group suddenly becoming more crowded. The Blue Jays already got Nathan Lukes back from the injured list Monday, and Addison Barger (elbow) appears to be trending toward a return from the shelf in early-to-mid June.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!