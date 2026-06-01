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Blue Jays' Yohendrick Pinango: Homers off bench

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Pinango went 2-for-2 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Orioles.

Pinango, who started the day on the bench for a third straight game, entered in the sixth inning after Jesus Sanchez (wrist) left with an injury. The rookie would ultimately provide Toronto with one of their few bright spots, as he singled in the seventh before blasting a 421-foot, three-run homer off Tyler Wells in the eighth. Pinango is now slashing a solid .294/.333/.447 with three homers and 16 RBI through his first 90 big-league plate appearances. While Sanchez's injury doesn't seem serious, it could afford Pinango some additional playing time in the short term.

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