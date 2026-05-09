Blue Jays' Yohendrick Pinango: Optioned to Buffalo
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays optioned Pinango to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.
Pinango impressed during his first stint in the majors, going 11-for-26 (.423) with four RBI and a run scored in 10 games. Despite his strong performance, he'll be pushed off the active roster by Addison Barger's (ankle) return from the injured list. If Toronto's outfield depth is tested again later in the year, Pinango would likely be one of the top candidates to rejoin the big club.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Yohendrick Pinango: Three hits from leadoff spot•
-
Blue Jays' Yohendrick Pinango: Three singles, two RBI in win•
-
Blue Jays' Yohendrick Pinango: Singles in debut•
-
Blue Jays' Yohendrick Pinango: Set for MLB debut Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Yohendrick Pinango: Selected from Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Yohendrick Pinango: Heating up for Bisons•