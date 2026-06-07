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Blue Jays' Yohendrick Pinango: Sparks five-run sixth inning

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Pinango went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during the Blue Jays' 6-4 win over the Orioles on Sunday.

Shane Baz kept the Blue Jays off the board through the first five innings, but Pinango turned things around for his team with a solo home run in the sixth, the first of five runs in the frame. It was the fourth home run of the season for Pinango, who is slashing .301/.333/.456 with 17 RBI and eight extra-base hits over 108 plate appearances this season. While he's been productive at the plate, Pinango has not been as good in the outfield, which has limited his playing time. He could be facing even less reps in the outfield once Addison Barger (elbow) returns from the injured list.

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